Jeaneth Hipolito, 14, bags bronze in snatch of IWF Youth World tilt

THE Philippines got off to a strong start in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships as Jeaneth Hipolito bagged a bronze medal in the event being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Jeaneth Hipolito in IWF Youth World Championships

The 14-year-old Hipolito captured a medal in the women’s 40-kilogram division after placing third in the snatch with a lift of 51 kilograms.

The Zamboanga native, one of the upcoming lifters in the country, registered 62 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 114 kilograms total for fifth place, not enough to secure a medal in the two events. PHOTO: Screenshot from IWF on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ezgi Kilic of Turkey swept all the gold medals with a 55 kilograms in the snatch and 70 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 125 kilograms.

in the total with 118 kilograms and settled for the bronze in the clean and jerk with 65 kilograms with 53 kilograms in the snatch and 65 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 118 kilograms.

Colli Canto of Mexico snared the silver medal in the clean and jerk with 67 kilograms, and bronze in the total with 118 kilograms.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Velez Estrada of Colombia took the silver medals in the snatch with 53 kilograms and in the total with 118 kilograms.

Five more Philippine weightlifters will compete in the event in Adrian Cristobal (men’s 61kg B), Albert Ian Delos Santos (men’s 61kg B), Rosejean Ramos (women’s 45kg A), Christian Rodriguez (men’s 67kg B), and Lovely Inan (women’s 49kg A).

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.