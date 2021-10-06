Rose Jean Ramos bags two gold, one silver in IWF Youth World tilt

ROSE Jean Ramos gave the Philippines two gold and one silver medals on Wednesday in the 2021 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Rose Jean Ramos in 2021 IWF Youth World Championships

The 16-year-old Ramos took the gold medals in the snatch and the total after lifting 67 kilograms and 147 kilograms respectively. Ramos also bagged a silver with her 80 in the clean and jerk of the women’s 45kg division.

PHOTO: Screenshot from IWF on Facebook

The effort was the Philippines’ first two mints in the event following the bronze medal win of Jeaneth Hipolito on Tuesday night.

The Zamboanga City native took the gold on her third and final attempt after previously lifting 63 and 65. After registering 78 and 80 on her first two lifts in the clean and jerk, Ramos failed in her attempt at 82, but still enough to produce a gold in the total.

The silver in the total went to Oliwia Drzazga of Poland, who lifted 143 kilograms, followed by Najla Khoirunnisa of Indonesia, who won the bronze with a lift of 142 kilograms in the total.

Drzazga won gold in the clean and jerk with an 85, with Khoirunnisa settling for the bronze with an 80.

Ruth Fuentefria of Spain got the silver in the snatch with a 63, followed by Khoirunnisa as she placed third and secured the bronze with a 62.

