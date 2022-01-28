Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Adams, Santiago-Manabat move overseas

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Roosevelt Adams Ron Dennison Dindin Santiago Manabat
    Roosevelt Adams, Ron Dennison, and Dindin Santiago Manabat occupied the sports headlines on Thursday.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    HERE are the top sports news you may have missed from Thursday:

    Sports roundup January 27

    Adams joins exodus to Japan

    Add Roosevelt Adams to the list of Pinoys bolting the PBA for the Japan B.League.

    The Filipino-American wingman has committed to a Division 2 team in Japan, according to multiple sources.

    The 2019 PBA regular draft top pick’s move came just weeks after declining a two-year contract extension by Terrafirma.

    Semerad, Dennison no longer Bossing

    David Semerad Ron Dennison Blackwater

    Blackwater continued its facelift after letting go of David Semerad and Ron Dennison.

    The Bossing declined to offers the role players with contracts extensions ahead of their deals’ expiration at the end of January.

    The release comes after Blackwater also decided against renewing the deals of KG Canaleta and Frank Golla.

      Other Santiago back overseas

      Dindin Santiago Manabat is making a return to overseas play as she is set to suit up for Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand with fellow Pinay Mylene Paat.

      Manabat is suiting up for her third stint abroad after playing twice in the Japan V.League, where sister Jaja is strutting her wares for Ageo Medics.

