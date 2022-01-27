Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Japan B.League

    Roosevelt Adams leaving Terrafirma to play in Japan B.League

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Terrafirma guard Roosevelt Adams has declined an offer for a two-year contract extension from the Dyip.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ROOSEVELT Adams has decided to take his act to the Japan B.League.

    The 27-year-old Fil-American became the latest PBA player to see action in Japan after committing to a Division 2 team, multiple sources bared to SPIN.ph.

      The move of the top overall pick of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft came just weeks after declining an offer for a two-year contract extension by mother team Terrafirma.

      Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales later confirmed the move by directly quoting the management group representing Adams.

      "That's what his agent says," said the concurrent league vice chairman.

