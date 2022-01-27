Blackwater lets go of David Semerad, Ron Dennison

DAVID Semerad and Ron Dennison are now unrestricted free agents after being released by Blackwater.

The contract of the two are set to expire at the end of the month, but they were no longer offered a new deal by management.

Also not renewed by the Bossing were big men KG Canaleta and Frank Golla.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“Pinakawalan na namin. Hindi na kami nag-offer,” said team manager Johnson Martinez on Thursday.

The Blackwater official admitted the non-renewal is part of the team’s continuous plan to revamp its roster moving forward.

Unrestricted free agents

“Yes, kung may kumuha sa kanila,” Martinez added, saying teams outside of Blackwater can already tap the services of Denison and Semerad without a hitch.

Dennison was a second-round pick of Phoenix in the 2018 draft and suited up for the Fuel Masters for one season before taking his act to Blackwater in 2020 where he was reunited with his former college coach Nash Racela and several Far Eastern University teammates.

Continue reading below ↓

The tough-playing guard however, has not made the Blackwater lineup in the Governors’ Cup since the Bossing have a surplus of active players in their roster.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Semerad is out in the season-ending meet due to a patellar tendon injury. His situation was compounded as he’s been sidelined for six months after undergoing surgery last December.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Yung injury niya kasi matagal pa, e,” said Johnson, adding it would be a risk even for other teams to sign up the big man out of San Beda while he recuperates from a surgery.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.