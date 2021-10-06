News you need to know: Pinay weightlifter bags bronze; Yap to run for office

James Yap retirement talk

PHOTO: 18yapstersclub on Instagram

JAMES Yap is running for councilor in San Juan, while also hoping to still play in the PBA.

The former MVP filed his certificate of candidacy on Tuesday.

Yap, 39, is still seeking a championship with Rain or Shine, after the Elasto Painters made a first-round exit from the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs.

The next shot could be later this year, as the PBA believes it is still capable of staging a second conference for the season beginning mid-November.

Local candidates are allowed to campaign from March 25, 2022, to May 7, 2022.

“His future of playing with Rain or Shine is of course obligatory to his responsibilities if and when he wins with his new role in politics. It will be considered if it is something he can balance among his responsibilities as a professional basketball player,” said Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina.

Teen Pinay weightlifter bags bronze

PHOTO: Screenshot from IWF on Facebook

JEANETH Hipolito claimed a bronze medal in the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Youth World Championships in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The 14-year-old Hipolito placed third in the women’s 40-kilogram division with a lift of 51kg.

The Zamboanga native registered 62 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 114 kilograms total for fifth place.

Five more Philippine weightlifters will compete in the meet.

Adrian Cristobal is seeing action in the men’s 61kg B division, Albert Ian Delos Santos in the men’s 61kg B, Rosejean Ramos in the women’s 45kg A, Christian Rodriguez in the men’s 67kg B, and Lovely Inan in the women’s 49kg A.

‘Malditas’ no more

PHOTO: AFC

THE Philippine national women’s football team will adopt a new moniker, dropping the team nickname ‘Malditas.’

Coach Marlo Maro said the word maldita (bratty) gives a negative connotation on the wholeness of the team.

“It doesn’t represent exactly the Filipinas,” said Maro.

The team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup for the second straight year.

The team topped Group A of the Asian Cup qualifier in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, and will now try to advance to the Fifa Women’s World Cup for the very first time in history.

The Filipina booters are now lookig to hold training camp in Irvine, California for the January 20 to Feb. 6 World Cup qualifier in India.

