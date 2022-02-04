News you need to know: Gilas taking shape, Pinays' dream run ends

HERE are the top sports news you may have missed from Thursday:

Sports roundup February 3

Gilas taking shape

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes is starting to see some familiar faces make their return to the national team.

The returning national coach bared Dwight Ramos is expected to arrive Friday from Japan to bolster Gilas in the February window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup qualifiers.

Reyes is also looking to bring back Justine Baltazar and Carl Tamayo, respectively, to further boost a depleted pool that only has naturalized center Ange Kouame, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Will Navarro, Tzaddy Rangel, and Jaydee Tungcab.

The TNT core is also expected to completed the roster for the qualifiers, which will be held at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum later this month.

Dream run ends for Pinay booters

The Philippine women’s football team’s Cinderella run in the 2022 AFC Asian Women’s Cup came to an end after falling to South Korea, 2-0, in their semifinal match in India.

A header by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Cho So Hyun off a corner in the fourth minute set the tone early for the Koreans on their way to the final where they will face either China or Japan.

Despite the loss, the outlook still looks bright for the Filipina booters, who arrived in India with little expectations and ended up securing a historic place at the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

King-sized reward for Prince

Prince Caperal has finally received the deal that he deserves from Ginebra.

The veteran stretch big man was signed to a two-year extension for his sustained solid play filling the void left by Greg Slaughter.

The signing came almost a month after talks for an extension got stalled when the PBA suspended the games of the Governors’ Cup indefinitely with the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

