    PBA

    Ginebra rewards Prince Caperal with new two-year deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    BARANGAY Ginebra rewarded the big man who stepped up in the absence of Greg Slaughter.

    Prince Caperal was given a contract extension with the Kings on Wednesday in recognition of the major role he played in helping the franchise win the Philippine Cup title during the first ever league bubble in Clark, Pampanga two years ago.

    The new deal is good for two years.

    After contract talks got stalled by the pandemic, Prince Caperal completes negotiations with Ginebra.

    The signing came almost a month after talks for an extension got stalled when the PBA suspended the games of the Governors’ Cup indefinitely with the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

    The slight delay though, was worth the wait.

    And Caperal certainly deserves it.

    A mere back-up in the Kings’ frontcourt rotation, the product of Arellano University suddenly found himself thrust in the limelight following Slaughter’s decision to take a basketball sabbatical prior to the start of the league’s 45th season.

    The 6-foot-7 Caperal then proved his worth as Japeth Aguilar’s replacement partner at the low block when he delivered career averages of 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, including a high 42 percent shooting from three-point range in playing a key role to the Kings’ championship run in the 2020 all-Filipino conference.

    His breakout season also netted him the 2020 Most Improved Player award.

    “We knew he was good. If you could see him every day in practice… It’s all about understanding what we do and how we do it and why we do it,” said coach Tim Cone of Caperal.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

