Dramatic shootout win over Taiwan seals historic PH trip to World Cup

FROM Day One, ‘Remember the Goal’ was the battle cry of the Philippine women’s football team competing in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup as it pursued a historic ticket to the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Mission accomplished, but not after some very nervy moments.

The Filipina booters booked a spot in the World Cup of football for the very first time, beating Chinese Taipei on penalties, 4-3, on Sunday after the match ended in a 1-1 tie at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune, India.

Sarina Bolden scored the winner after two saves by audacious 'keeper Olivia McDaniel to send the Philippines to the World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023 as one of 32 elite teams.

Historic moment

No Philippine team of any gender has ever clinched a spot in football’s most prestigious competition until Sunday when the national team, still called Malditas by fans, came away with the historic win in dramatic fashion.

At the helm for the feat is Alen Stajcic, who will now coach in the World Cup for the third straight time, having previously handled Australia in 2015 and 2019, and doing so in his first international competition as Philippines mentor.

“Unbelievable achievement,” said Stajcic, who paid tribute to all the persons involved in the Philippine women’s national team football program – past and present. “That’s a moment in history for the country.”

The Philippines joins China, Japan, and Korea in the World Cup after all four hurdled separate rivals in the Asian quarterfinals on Sunday.

Australia, as co-host, is also guaranteed a World Cup ticket.

The newest darlings of Philippine sports look to continue their winning ways in the Asian Cup as they face Korea in the semifinals on Thursday. Korea nipped powerhouse Australia, 1-0, to also gain a place in the World Cup.

The Philippines celebrates after the opening goal of Quinley Quezada.

Things looked bleak for the Philippines in the penalty shootout after Chinese Taipei went ahead, 3-2. But McDaniel kept the Filipina booters alive with a goal, before stopping the shot of Su Sin Yun.

McDaniel then made another crucial save against Zhuo Li Ping, setting the stage for the Bolden winner.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet,” McDaniel said. “It’s really surreal. I’m really proud of this team. How we can do it for the country and be able to bring history like this and be able to create longevity for this team and be able to move forward and play a chance for us to go to the World Cup.”

The Philippines also conceded a late goal in the 83rd minute with Zhuo blasting a shot from the right flank after Quinley Quezada broke the ice in the 49th.

Quezada scored for the Philippines after missing the last two fixtures due to the tournament’s health and safety protocols.

A throw-in by Eva Madarang led to a scramble inside the box with Katrina Guillou somehow able to head the ball to Quezada, whose one touch proved enough to send the ball into the back of the net.

The goal was later confirmed after a VAR review, used for the first time in the tournament.

But just when a win for the Philippines looked imminent, a brilliant long strike by Zhuo from the right flank went over the hands of McDaniel in the 83rd minute to equalize the match and keep Chinese Taipei alive.

The Philippines made it to the Asian Cup tournament proper after topping its group during the qualification round last September in Uzbekistan when the team was still under Marlon Maro.

With Stajcic at the helm, the Philippines went into a three-month training camp in California immediately after qualifying for Asian Cup for an intensive build-up.

It paid off.

The Filipina booters started the Asian Cup with a 1-0 victory over Thailand, and ended the group stage with a 6-0 rout over Indonesia. It lost to Australia by a respectable scoreline of 0-4, and got the shot at the World Cup berth by advancing into the quarterfinals.

“It was just a dream a couple of months ago but now, it’s reality,” said McDaniel.

