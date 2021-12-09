News you need to know: New-look PBA teams, Azkals fall in openers

HERE are the top sports news from Wednesday.

Sports roundup December 8

PBA Governors’ Cup opening night

Two teams that made blockbuster moves in the offseason have yet to see the rewards at the start of their PBA Governors’ Cup campaigns.

NorthPort, with newcomer Arwind Santos leading their comeback, fell short against Alaska, 87-85, while San Miguel, which got younger with Vic Manuel and Simon Enciso, fizzled after a hot start to surrender a 114-102 decision to NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓

Aces import Olu Ashaolu registered 20 points and 14 boards in his return to the league, but it was locals Jeron Teng and Robbie Herndon who showed the way for Alaska in the opening-night victory.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Road Warriors, on the other hand, leaned on another balik-import in KJ McDaniels, who heated up in the second half to finish with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Azkals start Suzuki Cup on wrong foot

The Philippine men’s football team started its AFF Suzuki Cup campaign on the wrong foot after a 1-2 loss to host Singapore at the National Stadium.

The Azkals surrendered two goals in a span of just three minutes in the second half, forcing them to play catchup the rest of the way.

Amin Nazari pulled a goal back in the 69th minute, but the Azkals fell short in creating the equalizer to find themselves in fourth spot in Group A.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kai Sotto still out

Kai Sotto remains out for the Adelaide 36ers in their National Basketball League Australia game on Thursday against Tasmania as he continues to recover from knee soreness.

That will mark the Pinoy prodigy’s third straight game out in the regular season and seventh in a row including the preseason for the 36ers.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.