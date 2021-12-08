Kai Sotto still out with knee soreness as Adelaide faces Tasmania

MAKE it seven straight games that Kai Sotto has missed.

The Filipino teen is still unavailable for the Adelaide 36ers for their Thursday game against the Tasmania JackJumpers at MyState Bank Arena as he continues to heal up from knee soreness.

The 7-foot-3 center has already missed Adelaide's first two games of the National Basketball League season, where it lost to the Perth Wildcats, 85-73, last Friday, and its home debut against the Illawarra Hawks, 81-71 last Sunday, as well as the last four outings in the preseason.

Aside from Sotto, the 36ers are also missing the services of Sunday Dech, who continues to recover from his quadricep injury.

Emmanuel Malou, who also missed the first two games of the campaign due to knee soreness, is finally back in the roster for coach CJ Bruton.

Adelaide will once again rely on Daniel Johnson, Cameron Bairstow, and Dusty Hannahs in the game as it looks to earn its first win of the season.

