Alaska wins opener as Arwind-led NorthPort rally falls short

ALASKA survived a late charge led by Arwind Santos to beat NorthPort, 87-85, on Wednesday in the opening game of the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Robbie Herndon scored on a fallway jumper with 30.1 seconds left to put the Aces back on top, 86-85, after Greg Slaughter and Santos gave the Batang Pier the lead briefly after trailing by as much as 11 points.

Jeron Teng leads the way for the Alaska Aces.

That basket proved enough to give Alaska the lead for good as Jeron Teng split his two free throws with 6.3 seconds left and Robert Bolick missed in NorthPort's last two possesions, including a halfcourt heave at the buzzer.

Olu Ashaolu had 20 points and 14 rebounds in his return to the PBA, while Teng had 19 points for the Aces in an auspicious debut to the conference.

In his first game since being traded by San Miguel ending a 12-year stay with the Beermen, Santos had 23 points, including 14 in the fourth period, four of which on threes, for NorthPort to spark a comeback from 76-65 down.

Slaughter converted a putback on a missed attempt by Santos to bring NorthPort to an 85-84 lead with 39.2 seconds left but that proved to be short-lived as Alaska nailed the important baskets in the end.

“This being our first game, it’s always early. I guess in any conference, you want to start off on the right foot. We will take any win we can,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso.

Herndon finished with 13 points, 11 in the second half to also provide the lift for the Aces, who led 76-56, on a basket by Oshaolu early in the fourth.

