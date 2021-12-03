News you need to know: Blackwater backcourt potential; Kai Sotto still out

HERE are the top sports news you may have missed from Thursday.

Sports roundup December 2

Blackwater backcourt potential

Blackwater gave a peek of the potential of its new backcourt duo in a tune-up game against Meralco on Wednesday.

Baser Amer and JVee Casio made beautiful music together as the Bossing scored a 101-98 win, pouncing on a Bolts side that was still without replacement import Tony Bishop.

Amer proved to be a thorn in the side of his former team with 20 points, while import Jaylen Bond is still trying to blend well with the Bossing, although he has already proven to be active defensively, according to coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Kai Sotto out of 36ers debut





Kai Sotto is expected to continue to miss action for the Adelaide 36ers with an apparent “knee soreness,” an issue that will force him to miss the team’s National Basketball League of Australia debut on Friday night against the Perth Wildcats.

The Filipino prodigy is slated to miss his fifth straight game for the 36ers after sitting out most of their preseason games.

Adelaide coach CJ Bruton explained that he is “managing” Sotto’s playing time.

Gilas in EASL?

The PBA floated the possibility of Gilas Pilipinas seeing action in the East Asia Super League (EASL) next year.

The league chairman Ricky Vargas rattled off the scenarios on which teams will represent the country in the EASL, including a drawing of lots among the top four teams.

“The simplest way that we talked about is by drawing lots,” said Vargas during the virtual presser. “The other way is also by forming teams around the top four teams, and the other one is we may even consider including in the discussion the Philippine team or the Gilas Pilipinas.”

Continue reading below ↓

