Amer-Casio pair impresses as Blackwater beats Meralco in tune-up

BLACKWATER got a good glimpse of its reloaded backcourt after beating Meralco in a tune-up match on Wednesday.

The Bossing eked out a 101-98 win over the Bolts just before proceeding to their team building at the Buracai de Laiya Hotel and Resort in San Juan, Batangas.

Although Meralco was without import Tony Bishop, who is still completing quarantine requirements, Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia was more than pleased at the way Baser Amer and veteran JVee Casio ran the backcourt for the Bossing.

Amer torched his former team for 20 points in steering the Bossing to the victory.

“Parehong maganda nilaro nila, and that’s a good sign,” said Vanguardia.

Casio was recently acquired by Blackwater in a trade with Alaska for Mike Tolomia.

The jury is still out on import Jaylen Bond, who has yet to blend well with the Bossing given the limited time he played with the team so far.

“OK naman siya (Bond). He’s still adjusting,” said Vanguardia. “Defensively, he’s very active kaya gustung-gusto siya ng mga locals.”

The Bossing only stayed overnight at the beach resort owned by Robert and Laila Cai before returning to practice.

“Short stay lang and balik practice na ulit,” Vanguardia said.

