Kai Sotto out of Adelaide's season debut vs Perth due to 'knee soreness'

KAI Sotto's debut in the National Basketball League (NBL) of Australia will have to wait.

The Adelaide 36ers on Thursday ruled out the Filipino teenager and three other players from their NBL season debut away to the Perth Wildcats on Friday night due to 'knee soreness.'

Bruton explanation

That would stretch his streak of missed games to five, with coach CJ Bruton explaining that he is 'managing' the prodigy's minutes.

Aside from Sotto, also sitting out the season-opener are Emmanuel Malou (knee soreness), Sunday Dech (quadricep), and Hyrum Harris (travel restrictions).

Adelaide will now rely on NBL Blitz MVP Mitch McCarron, Daniel Johnson, Dusty Hannahs, and Cameron Bairstow for its season bow against Perth at RAC Arena.

Sotto has not been ruled out for the 36ers' home opener against the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday at Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

