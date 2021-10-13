Blackwater roster revamp

PHOTO: PBA Images



BLACKWATER continues its roster revamp, acquiring Jvee Casio and Barkley Ebona from Alaska for Mike Tolomia and a PBA 2022 second-round draft pick on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Casio, who was with Alaska for nine years, joins a Blackwater backcourt that has Baser Amer, who recently signed a contract extension.

The Bossing, which gave the coaching reins to alternate governor Ariel Vanguardia after a winless conference under Nash Racela, earlier sent Simon Enciso to Terrafirma for Rashawn McCarthy.

Blackwater then signed free agent Val Chauca.

Meralco gets boost

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano



RAYMOND Almazan is set to rejoin the Meralco Bolts after missing the last two games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The 6-foot-8 Almazan sprained his ankle in Game Two of the best-of-seven semifinal series against Magnolia.

Trevis Jackson and Jammer Jamito also return as the Bolts try to extend the series.

The Hotshots lead the series 3-1, a win away from the finals.

Jamito and Jackson return to action after being put under the league’s health and safety protocols

Kai Sotto update

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

AFTER some delays, National Basketball League (NBL) has a start date.

Kai Sotto of the Philippines is expected to make his debut in the Australian pro league on Dec. 3 as the Adelaide 36ers face the Tasmania JackJumpers.

The NBL had planned to open the season on Nov. 18 but the move was done to better accommodate fans in the arenas.

After the 36ers season opener at MyState Bank Arena in Hobart, they make their home debut two days later at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre against China big man Liu Chuanxing and the Brisbane Bullets on Dec. 5.

Adelaide will face defending champion Melbourne United, featuring Australia Boomers members Matthew Dellavedova and Chris Goulding, when it hosts them on Jan. 30.

