Bolts get Almazan, Jackson, Jamito back in time for Game 5

ITS survival on the line, Meralco gets a timely help going to Game 5 of its PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series against Magnolia.

Raymond Almazan injury update

The Bolts will be having back on their active roster Raymond Almazan, Trevis Jackson, and Jammer Jamito on Wednesday when they try to stave off eliminations in the season-opening meet.

Meralco trails Magnolia, 3-1, going to their 3 p.m. encounter at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym, and the three players rejoining the Bolts are indeed, a welcome relief for a side that finished as the no. 2 seeded squad heading to the playoffs.

The 6-foot-8 Almazan missed playing the last two games of the series after badly spraining his ankle in Game 2.

Jamito and Jackson on the other hand, have not seen action in the playoffs after being put under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Injured guard Aaron Black however, would remain out for the series.

“Raymond, Trevis, and Jammer will play. Aaron is still out,” said coach Norman Black.

But the reactivation of the three players are good enough for a Meralco team that will try to survive a second do-or-die encounter in this year’s playoffs.

The Bolts were also pushed to the limit by the NLEX Road Warriors in their quarterfinals match up, but managed to prevail in their sudden-death, 97-86, to advance in the semis.

