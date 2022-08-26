News you need to know: Gilas vs Lebanon, Holmgren out, PH spikers in AVC Final 8

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday and early Friday.

Sports news today

Gilas Pilipinas vs Lebanon recap

A rejigged Gilas Pilipinas side still failed to figure out the Lebanon puzzle, surrendering an 85-81 decision in the Fiba World Cup qualifiers in Beirut.

Wael Arakji again proved to be a thorn in the side of the Filipino dribblers, scoring Lebanon’s last seven points, capped by a dagger three-pointer from the left corner that put the home team up, 83-78.

It was an encore for the Cedars, who outclassed Gilas, 95-80, in the Fiba Asia Cup last July 18.

Lebanon's impressive home stand spoiled the Fiba World Cup qualifiers debut of Jordan Clarkson who led the Philippines with 27 points, seven assists, and six rebounds as the designated naturalized player for Gilas.

Chet Holmgren out for season

Chet Holmgren’s rookie season ended before it could even begin as he suffered a right foot injury that will cause him to miss the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced on Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury.

Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending LeBron James.

Philippine spikers in AVC Cup quarters

The Philippine women’s volleyball team pounced on a young South Korea team, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos led the way with 12 and 11 points each as the hosts put away a second successive win and punched a ticket to the Final 8, where they will face reigning SEA Games champion Thailand on Saturday.

The Philippines finished with a 2-2 (win-loss) record, good for third place in Pool A while the youthful Korean side finished ninth in the tournament.

