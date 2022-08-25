PH spikers beat young Korea side, seal place in AVC Cup quarters

THE Philippines put away a South Korea team made up of mostly teenagers, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.

Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos led the way as the hosts put away a second successive win and punched a ticket to the Final 8, where they will face reigning SEA Games champion Thailand on Saturday.

The Philippines finished with a 2-2 (win-loss) record, good for third place in Pool A while the youthful Korean side finished ninth in the tournament.

