PH spikers beat young Korea side, seal place in AVC Cup quarters

THE Philippines put away a South Korea team made up of mostly teenagers, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, to reach the quarterfinals of the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women on Thursday at the PhilSports Arena.
Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos led the way as the hosts put away a second successive win and punched a ticket to the Final 8, where they will face reigning SEA Games champion Thailand on Saturday.
The Philippines finished with a 2-2 (win-loss) record, good for third place in Pool A while the youthful Korean side finished ninth in the tournament.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.