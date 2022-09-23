News you need to know: Navarro acknowledges SBP deal, Obiena-Duplantis in PH?

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Will Navarro says sorry to SBP

William Navarro acknowledged his live contract with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas that caused him to be denied clearance to play for the Seoul Samsung Thunders in the Korean Basketball League.

The Gilas Pilipinas forward stressed his commitment to the national team in a long Instagram post.

"Today, I met with Exec Director Sonny Barrios at his office and reiterated my sincere apology for my error and the misunderstanding and miscommunication caused by my signing up with the Samsung Thunders of Korea," he wrote.

Navarro, though, still seeks permission to play professionally overseas.

"I seek the kind understanding and generosity of the SBP, the PBA and the Northport Batang Pier Team to give me a chance to pursue my and my family's dreams for my basketball career. I pledge to abide by whatever decision they may arrive at regarding my case," he said.

Von Pessumal to be unleased at Ginebra?

Expect Barangay Ginebra recruit Von Pessumal to get deserved playing time he was deprived at San Miguel.

Gin Kings coach Tim Cone assured to give the 29-year-old sniper the opportunity to thrive with his new team after only showing glimpses of his pedigree with the Beermen.

“Von has been stuck behind the great Marcio Lassiter for the last few years and hasn’t been able to carve out a consistent role and playing time with SMB,” Cone said.

“We’re going to give him that opportunity to carve out a role with us here and see where it takes him,” he added.

EJ Obiena, Armand Duplantis could face off in PH in 2023

Tagaytay could host an international pole vault competition featuring the world’s best next year.

EJ Obiena has committed to help stage an event in Tagaytay in 2023.

The setup, according to the World No.3 pole vaulter, will be similar to those in Europe — a street venue where the runway, the box, crossbars and landing area are all portable or collapsible.

“The objective is to bring them here after the outdoor season’s over,” Obiena told Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino in one of their conversations since the world championships bronze medalist returned for a short vacation.

