Cone assures Von Pessumal will get his opportunity at Ginebra

EXPECT Von Pessumal to play a bigger role with his new team after the trade that sent him to Barangay Ginebra.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Pessumal can expect more opportunities with his team after the dead-eye shooter previously spent most of his first six years in the PBA riding the San Miguel bench.

It will now be up to Pessumal to make the most out of the chance.

“Von has been stuck behind the great Marcio Lassiter for the last few years and hasn’t been able to carve out a consistent role and playing time with SMB,” said Cone.

“We’re going to give him that opportunity to carve out a role with us here and see where it takes him,” said Cone.

The former Ateneo cager averaged 2.4 points in 16 games during the Philippine Cup where his best performance came in a game against Terrafirma where he had 13 points in 18 minutes last July 14.

Pessumal logged 17 minutes the following game against Meralco last July 17 and had five points and six rebounds. However, he only played a maximum of eight minutes in the rest of the matches he got to play.

Pessumal was sent to Ginebra in a trade that also saw NorthPort receiving Jeff Chan and Kent Salado, and San Miguel getting future second-round draft picks.

Cone said the transfer could bode well for the former Ateneo gunner's career.

“Sometimes, players just need a change of scenery. We’ll see if that holds true for Von,” said Cone.

Pessumal joins Jamie Malonzo in the re-jigged roster in time for Barangay Ginebra’s conference debut against Converge on Sunday.

“Jamie is young, athletic, long and explosive. What’s not to like? He’s a player we can build around over the next several years. We had to give up a lot to get him. A marquee young player, a shooting big, plus our first-round pick. It was an expensive get,” said Cone.

