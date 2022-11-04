News you need to know: Mikey issue resolved? Kai Sotto stats, Rivera's PVL record

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Sports news November 3

Mikey Williams issue resolved?

Mikey Williams took a solid step in fixing his relationship with TNT after the whole team met for lunch on Thursday.

The gathering came at a time when Williams’ weeklong suspension for missed practices is about to end.

"It's a welcome development that the team is pulling together to get a brother back. We all deserve a second chance and there is always room for growth and maturity for everyone - myself included," TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa said.

"After Saturday (when his suspension ends), he's good (to rejoin team practice)," he added.

Kai Sotto performance update

Kai Sotto tried to make the most of his 15 minutes as Adelaide got back on track with a 96-80 victory over the Illawarra Hawks in the 2022-23 NBL season at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The 7-foot-3 Pinoy NBA aspirant tallied two points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks as the visiting 36ers arrested a two-game losing streak to move back to .500 at 3-3 despite playing without top scorer Craig Randall.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sotto played mostly during garbage time in one of his last games for Adelaide before rejoining Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Prisilla Rivera sets PVL record

Prisilla Rivera stamped her class in the Premier Volleyball League by erupting for a league-record 44 points to lead Akari to a 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12 win over Choco Mucho in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

The Dominican import and three-time Olympian scattered 39 attacks, four aces, and one block for the highest scoring output in PVL history – including the last four points of the Power Chargers in the deciding set.

"I’m very proud of her... I think Akari brought her to shine here and make our league stronger so congrats to her, congrats to her teammates that helped her. She’s amazing, she’s a three-time Olympian. Every training she comes to practice to prove herself," head coach Jorge Souza de Brito said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.