Prisilla Rivera drops PVL record 44 as Akari outlasts Choco Mucho

AKARI rode the historic performance of Dominican import Prisilla Rivera to survive elimination and escape Choco Mucho in a five-set thriller, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12, in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Thursday at PhilSports Arena.

The three-time Olympian exploded for 44 points on 39 attacks, four aces and one block - the highest in the PVL history – including the last four points of the Power Chargers in the decider.

Rivera also got a hand from locals Janine Marciano who chipped in 18 points and 13 digs, while Erika Raagas added 12 markers.

The Power Charges narrowly escaped elimination with a 2-4 record, while the Flying Titans dropped to a crucial 2-3.

Akari opened the decider trailing to the Titans as Odina Aliyeva and Maika Ortiz heated up to give Choco Mucho a 2-4 lead.

Rivera quickly answered on both ends as she also delivered 14 receptions and an ace to turn the tables around, 7-5.

The Flying Titans squandered its two challenges at the 8-6 mark but Aliyeva continued to carry the scoring load to trim the deficit to a point, 11-10.

But Rivera can't be stopped and used the challenge system with a successful block touch on Kat Tolentino to put the Power Charges at match point, 14-11.

She wrapped the nearly three hour encounter with an off the block hit once more to tally her 44th point and reset the PVL record previously held by Banko Perlas import Kia Bright in their five-set semifinals loss to PayMaya in the 2018 PVL Reinforced Conference.

"I’m very proud of her... I think Akari brought her to shine here and make our league stronger so congrats to her, congrats to her teammates that helped her. She’s amazing, she’s a three-time Olympian. Every training she comes to practice to prove herself," head coach Jorge Souza de Brito said.

Aliyeva was the only Titan who breached the double figure scoring with 26 points, 24 receptions and 23 digs.

