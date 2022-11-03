Kai Sotto makes most of 15 minutes as Adelaide end two-game slump

KAI Sotto provided quality minutes in Adelaide 36ers' 96-80 victory over the Illawarra Hawks in the 2022-23 NBL season on Thursday at WIN Entertainment Centre.

The Filipino center wound up with two points, five rebounds, two assists, and two blocks as the visitors arrested a two-game losing skid to move back to .500 at 3-3 despite playing without top scorer Craig Randall.

Sotto logged 15 minutes on the floor, mostly during garbage time, in one of his last games for Adelaide before rejoining Gilas Pilipinas for the fifth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers next week.

Daniel Johnson led the 36ers with 28 points built on four three-pointers to go with seven boards, and four assists while Rob Franks collected 25 points, six rebounds, and four dimes in the win.

Adelaide will aim for back-to-back victories when it faces the Perth Wildcats on Saturday in the last 36ers game before the Australian league goes on an break to give way to the Fiba international window

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 7-3 Sotto was named to the Gilas Pilipinas 20-man pool and is scheduled to join the team in Jordan on November 7 for one of two away games.

The other is against Saudi Arabia.

Watch Now

Tyler Harvey paced Illawarra with 25 points in the loss.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.