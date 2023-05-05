News you need to know: Ahanmisi options, SEA Games medal tally, Sangare passing

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news May 4

Maverick Ahanmisi weighs options

Converge is eager to keep Maverick Ahanmisi as the FiberXers star playmaker is about to enter unrestricted free agency (UFA).

Entering his eighth year in the PBA, the 31-year-old combo guard is set to become a UFA this month and “will explore the open market” to determine his value.

"Yes, we want to keep him," a Converge official said. "Gusto rin siya ng management kaya lang dapat pag-usapan ang contract niya."

The independent team, however, face competition against clubs from the SMC and MVP groups where unrestricted free agents have gone recently.

Philippines’ medal tally in SEA Games

The Philippines is off to a solid start in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia, running second behind the host country ahead of the opening ceremony today (Friday).

On the strength of two gold medals courtesy of Kaila Napolis (jujitsu) and Angel Gwen Derla (kun bokator), the Filipino athletes are lurking behind Cambodia, which has a 5-4-0 gold-silver-bronze medal tally after Thursday’s games.

The Philippines is at 2-2-3, ahead of Thailand (1-1-1) Laos (1-0-3), Indonesia (0-1-5), Myanmar (0-1-3), and Vietnam (0-0-3).

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Yoro Sangare passes away

University of the Philippines men's football team forward Yoro Sangare died on Thursday after collapsing on campus, school officials said.

The 22-year-old Physical Education major's passing happened on the day of the Maroons' UAAP Season 85 men's football match against Far Eastern University at the UP Football Field.

Sangare, who was sidelined for the season due to an undisclosed injury suffered in the preseason, was walking near his dormitory when he collapsed, UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Francis "Kiko" Diaz said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Maui national was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital, Diaz added.