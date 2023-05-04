UP football player Yoro Sangare, 22, dies after collapsing on campus

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines men's football team forward Yoro Sangare died on Thursday after collapsing on campus, school officials said.

The 22-year-old Physical Education major's demise happened on the day of the Maroons' UAAP Season 85 men's football match against Far Eastern University at the UP Football Field.

Sangare, who was sidelined for the season due to an undisclosed injury suffered in the preseason, was walking near his dormitory when he collapsed, UP College of Human Kinetics Dean Francis "Kiko" Diaz said.

The Maui national was pronouced dead on arrival, Diaz added.

"[Yoro] was just walking in front of Acacia dormitory where he resides and collapsed," Diaz told SPIN.ph.

"He was brought immediately to the University Health Service [which is 20 to 25 meters away where he collapsed] but was pronounced dead on arrival," he added.

Cause of death has yet to be determined with an autopsy ongoing.

A moment of silence was given for Sangare in the team's season finale which ended in a 2-2 draw, with the same gesture done before the succeeding Ateneo-La Salle match.

"He was very driven, hardworking, and very kind. He was the kindest person I've ever met," UP assistant coach Popoy Clarino said.

“The players gave their very best for Yoro. This game is dedicated to him. We fought until the end, and it’s all for him,” he added.