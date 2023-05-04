Turning unrestricted free agent, Maverick Ahanmisi weighs options

CHICAGO - Maverick Ahanmisi is about to get paid.

Big bucks. Big time.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Converge juggernaut will become an unrestricted free agent "sometime between the end of May and June 6 this year," a source privy to the star's contractual situation told me.

And at age 31, after playing seven years in the league, including a title run with Rain or Shine in 2016, Maverick "will explore the open market" to determine his value.

"Yes, we want to keep him," a Converge executive told me on the condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the issue. "Gusto rin s'ya ng management kaya lang dapat pag-usapan ang contract nya."

It's hard not to like Maverick. A two-way player, he is enthusiastic on offense, energetic on defense. Maverick averaged 20.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the past Governor's Cup conference.

WAITING GAME

So is the Japan B League a potential destination?

No.

Because he is not recognized as a local in his federation, Ahanmisi is not eligible to play as an Asian import in Japan. And though he played in the Asian Games in 2018 in Indonesia, that event was not "FIBA-sanctioned" due to the fact that, like the SEA Games, its organizers determine the eligibility of players.

Ahanmisi can't play in the KBL because Asian imports there are required to have both his parents possess a Philippine passport, which isn't the case.

Taiwan is an option for Maverick, but only as a "world import" like Jason Brickman.

Even though basketball has no borders, Maverick, in all likelihood, is keeping his talents in the PBA.

It's his hoops home away from home, the place where his star shines the brightest. And it's also probably where he'll get paid the most for his baskets.

With Jacob Lao as team manager and Delta Pineda as team governor, Converge has a great shot at keeping Ahanmisi. However, it ain't a slam dunk.

SHOW HIM THE MONEY

While Converge has the money to pay Ahanmisi a max contract worth multiple conferences, the FiberXers may not necessarily have the economic wherewithal to match the so-called "under the table" deals that the rich teams allegedly use to pry top-flight talents from independent teams.

Regardless of his landing spot, Maverick won't come cheap.

"Mav has a silent toughness about him. He is very reliable on both ends. He has worked on his game, acquiring skills that make him a modern point guard who can attack the basket off the dribble or shoot the 3 when given the space.

"His decision-making has matured a lot from the time we drafted him in his rookie year with Rain Or Shine. Mav is at the peak of his game right now," coach Yeng Guiao said of his former player.

And coming from coach Yeng, an old-school, tell-it-like-it-is gent who doesn't just throw around insincere praises to comfort other people's feelings, the tribute on Ahanmisi means the world.

Besides his obvious skill-set, the beauty of Maverick Ahanmisi is that he comes in light, minus any drama and devoid of any baggage.

There's a term for a rare asset like him.

An All-Star all around.