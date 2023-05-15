News you need to know: La Salle rules, Gilas vs Indonesia rematch, Cortez son shines

HERE are the top sports news from Sunday.

Sports news May 14

La Salle dethrones NU

La Salle showed the heart of a champion, climbing out of a huge hole to pull off a 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10 victory over National University to claim the UAAP women’s volleyball championship at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Rookie MVP Angel Canino and First Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate conspired to lead the Lady Spikers’ comeback from two sets down to end the Lady Bulldogs’ championship reign in a sweep of the best-of-three finals.

Mars Alba facilitated the La Salle offense with aplomb to be named Finals MVP.

Gilas vs Indonesia rematch set

Gilas Pilipinas gets its shot at payback against Indonesia as the two countries are set to face off in the semifinals of the Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament.

The rematch was set after Indonesia rallied past Thailand, 87-69, to finish as the No.1 team in Group B with a 3-0 record at the end of the preliminaries.

Wounding up at No. 2 in Group A at 2-1, Gilas faces Indonesia again after that horror loss in Hanoi last year that ended the Philippines’ 33-year reign as king of basketball in the region.

The rematch tips off at 6 p.m., Manila time.

Mike Cortez lets son Jacob do his own thing

Former PBA player Mike Cortez is a proud dad as he watches son Jacob begin to carve a name for himself in local basketball.

The 5-foot-10 teener suits up for San Beda in his second year with the team and is among its reliable players seeing action for the Marinerong Pilipino-backed team in the ongoing PBA D-League Aspirants Cup.

The young Cortez delighted his father with his heroic plays in the Lions’ 66-64 come-from-behind win against the Perpetual Help Altas that allowed his team to stretch its winning streak to three.

