La Salle completes Game Two comeback to dethrone NU as volleyball champion

VENGEANCE is served as the crown returns to Taft.

A new era has dawned for the De La Salle Lady Spikers as the newly crowned UAAP Season 85 women's volleyball champions dethroned National University with a spirited 19-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 15-10 comeback in Game Two of the Finals on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

La Salle vs NU Game 2 UAAP women's volleyball recap

On top of a 12th league title, La Salle now holds its best campaign since Season 75 where they also finished with a 16-1 (win-loss) slate, also lost to UST in the prelims, and also won a five-setter in Game One of the Finals before sweeping Game Two for the crown.

Averaging 15.5 excellent sets in the Finals, graduating captain Mars Alba was hailed as the Finals MVP.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Rookie MVP Angel Canino soared in La Salle's title clincher with 19 points alongside First Best Middle Blocker Thea Gagate with 17 points and five big blocks in front of a 20,514-strong crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Taft side's latest feat of dominance marks Ramil de Jesus' first title without serving as head coach for the entire season as he only reclaimed the reins from deputy Noel Orcullo by the second round.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meanwhile, a year of sheer domination comes to a end for the crestfallen Lady Bulldogs after two five-set losses in the Finals.

Alyssa Solomon's 34 big markers and Bella Belen's 11 points could not get NU over the line for a title clincher as the Lady Bulldogs blow a 2-0 lead in Game Two.