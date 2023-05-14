Rematch set as Gilas gets shot at payback vs Indonesia in SEA Games semis

PHNOM PEHN - GILAS Pilipinas earns a rematch with defending champion Indonesia come the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball competition.

Gilas vs Indonesia SEA Games rematch set

The Patriots rallied from a 14-point second half deficit before coming through with a strong finishing kick to beat Thailand, 87-69, at the end of the group stage Sunday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Elephant Hall 2.

Indonesia finished on top of Group B as the top seeded team with a perfect 3-0 slate, while the Thais suffered their first loss for a 2-1 record.

The come-from-behind win by the defending champions set them up for a return bout with Gilas in the crossover semifinals set on Monday.

The Filipinos and Indonesia match is set at 6 p.m. Manila time.

The Patriots shocked Gilas in the gold medal match last year in Hanoi, Vietnam, 85-81, to end the three-decade basketball dominance of the Filipinos.

Group A top seed Cambodia meanwhile, takes on Thailand in the other semis pairing slated at 4 p.m. (Manila time).

Naturalized player Lester Prosper, who suited as Terrafirma import in the PBA, led the reigning champions with 20 points and eight rebounds, including a two-handed dunk to tie the count at 51 after Indonesia trailed 29-43 early in the third period.

Anthony Beane took over in the fourth quarter and sparked a 9-0 run by Indonesia that turned a slim 66-65 lead to 75-65 with 3:42 left to play.

The 6-foot-2 guard finished with 18 points and eight rebounds, while going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Antonio Price Soonthornchote finished with 18 points, including seven in the first quarter, to lead the way for the Thais, who dominated the first half, but couldn’t stop the Indonesia onslaught midway in the third period onwards.

The scores

Indonesia (87) – Prosper 20, Beane 18, Gemilang 12, Dhyaksa 9, Jawato 8, Kokodiputra 6, Noor 6, Kosasih 4, Teja 2, Chalias 2, Saputra 0, Diagne 0.

Thailand (69) – Soonthornchote 18, Morgan 14, J. Morgan 8, Breunig 8, Jakrawan 6, Jones Lish 5, Muangboon 4, Phuangla 3, Jaisanuk 3, Booddoung 0, Klaewnarong 0.

Quarterscores: 12-22; 27-38; 54-51; 87-69.