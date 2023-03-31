News you need to know: 2023 PBA Draft order, Creamline rules, Abarrientos is ROY

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news March 30

2023 PBA Draft order

Terrafirma and Blackwater are in familiar territory, while Rain or Shine is tagged as the early winner of the PBA Draft in September.

SPIN.ph lead correspondent Reuben Terrado made an unofficial computation of which teams will own the Top 4 picks in the upcoming Season 46 rookie draft that will see the Dyip having a crack at the No. 1 overall pick once again after their woeful finishes in three conferences this season.

The Bossing are set to pick No. 2 overall, while the Elasto Painters have not just one, but two prime picks as they are set to draft Nos. 3 and 4.

Apart from their own pick, RoS has another high pick it acquired after giving up Javee Mocon in a trade with Phoenix last June, putting coach Yeng Guiao in a perfect position to kick off the team’s rebuilding phase.

The draft order is determined through the team’s rankings each conference with 40 percent of the ranking points from the Philippine Cup and 30 percent each from the Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup.

Read more about it here.

Creamline rules PVL All-Filipino

Creamline delivered when it mattered most, outlasting Petro Gazz, 20-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-15, in the deciding Game Three of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference Finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Conference MVP Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, and Jia de Guzman showed the way for the Cool Smashers, who overhauled a first-set deficit – and 0-1 down in the best-of-three title series.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Creamline won its sixth championship in eight finals appearances and prevailed in the absence of injured superstar Alyssa Valdez.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

RJ Abarrientos named KBL Rookie of the Year

RJ Abarrientos stood tallest among freshmen after being named the Korean Basketball League Rookie of the Year.

The 5-foot-11 point guard showed he deserved the award after averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 triples, 4.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 29.1 minutes over 51 games in his maiden season in Korea.

The 23-year-old Gilas Pilipinas and Far Eastern University product’s playmaking steered Ulsan Hyundai Mobis to a 34-20 record to secure the fourth seed.