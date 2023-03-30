Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    RJ Abarrientos named KBL Rookie of the Year

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    RJ Abarrientos KBL Rookie of the Year
    RJ Abarrientos is second to none among KBL rookies.
    PHOTO: @baekpd1983 on Twitter

    RJ Abarrientos stood tallest among freshmen after being named the Korean Basketball League Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

    RJ Abarrientos is KBL top rookie

    The 5-foot-11 point guard showed he deserved the award after averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 triples, 4.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 29.1 minutes over 51 games in his maiden season in Korea.

    The 23-year-old Gilas Pilipinas and Far Eastern University product’s playmaking steered Ulsan Hyundai Mobis to a 34-20 record to secure the fourth seed.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Abarrientos edged fellow rookies, including another Filipino import Rhenz Abando, who cheered for Abarrientos by taking a video while the winner was going on stage during the award ceremony.

      “Thank you to my coaches, especially my Mobis team, to all my teammates for helping me through a lot on and off the court,” Abarrientos said in his acceptance speech.

