Three teams get first crack at potentially talent-laden PBA draft pool

TERRAFIRMA will be picking first once again in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft that will be held in September but Rain or Shine is also set to obtain prime picks from a potentially talent-laden batch of freshmen in Asia's first pro league.

The Dyip are expected to be back selecting No. 1 in the Season 46 draft, according to unofficial computations by SPIN.ph after the Alvarez-owned franchise finished last in the Philippine and Commissioner’s Cup, and 11th in the Governors’ Cup.

Terrafirma had the same privilege in recent years, selecting CJ Perez first overall in 2018, Roosevelt Adams in 2019, and Joshua Munzon in 2020. Curiously, all of them are no longer with the Dyip franchise.

After selecting the now-NLEX cager Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser first last season, Blackwater will pick second despite its eighth-place finish in the Philippine Cup. The Bossing placed 12th in both the Commissioner’s and the Governors’ Cup.

But one team that could also hit the jackpot in the coming draft is Rain or Shine, which will be picking at No. 3 and No. 4.

Aside from their own pick at third, the Elasto Painters will also select fourth in the first round in a draft right acquired from Phoenix Super LPG as part of the Javee Mocon trade in June 2022.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

That puts Rain or Shine in a perfect position to start off its rebuilding after finishing just ninth in the Philippine Cup, eighth in the Commissioner’s Cup, and 10th in the Governors’ Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao recently confirmed that having the No. 3 and No. 4 picks is a case of history repeating itself. Guiao also had the same picks during the PBA Season 46 draft in 2020 when he was still with NLEX but the fourth selection was traded to sister team TNT, which eventually got Mikey Williams for that pick.

The draft order is determined through the team’s rankings each conference with 40 percent of the ranking points from the Philippine Cup and 30 percent each from the Commissioner’s and Governors’ Cup.

But with the draft still pegged in September, the PBA has not accepted applicants, but there are big names that could be on the list once the rookie draft nears.

Justine Baltazar could be the headliner for the Season 47 draft following his aborted bid to play professional basketball in Japan and Korea. He also applied in last year’s draft but pulled out to accept an offer to play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B.League.

Watch Now

The former Gilas Pilipinas and La Salle cager is currently playing for his home province of Pampanga in the Pilipinas Super League.

Another top prospect is Sedrick Barefield, a product of University of Utah who was unable to join the Season 46 draft after he failed to submit all of his requirements to the league. After missing the PBA draft, Barefield played for the Taiwan Fubon Braves in the P.League+ and the Bay Area Dragons in the EASL Champions Week.

Barefield could also be high on Terrafirma’s list due to his close relationship with Alex Cabagnot, one of the persons behind the FilAm Nation group.

La Salle cager Schonny Winston is also expected to be in the mix after being a candidate for MVP in the UAAP Season 85, and getting named in the Gilas Pilipinas pool during Window Six of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers and the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

NCAA Season 98 MVP Will Gozum could also be in the conversation for the upcoming draft but he still has one year of eligibility with College of Saint Benilde. Head coach Charles Tiu even bared last year that Gozum has offers abroad.

Even Kobe Paras could be high on the list of teams if he chooses to go back to the Philippines after he was released by Japan B.League Division II side Altiri Chiba. He also suited up for Division I team Niigita Albirex BB.

Ricci Rivero is also eligible to apply for the draft after his stint with Taiwan was cut short. The former University of the Philippines and La Salle star who also dabbles in acting recently saw action for Blackwater Red President's in the PBA 3x3.