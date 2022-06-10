News you need to know: Kai draft chances, PBA results, NU sweeps elims

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Kai Sotto NBA Draft chances

NBA teams’ interest in Kai Sotto can only take him so far. It’s how he performs in tryouts that will determine if he indeed can get drafted and become the first homegrown Filipino to reach basketball’s biggest stage.

Spin.ph contributor Homer Sayson asked an unimpeachable NBA source, one that has close ties to the league and all its 30 teams, texted me a message yesterday afternoon about how the Filipino prodigy has been doing in his pre-draft workouts.

"Not so well. He won't and it's doubtful that he would be drafted."

Asking Sotto’s agent, Joel Bell, for a response, Bell didn't take Sayson’s inquiry well and lashed back at him “with the fury of a fiercely protective parent.”

PBA results June 9

Blackwater and NorthPort got off to impressive starts in the PBA Philippine Cup campaigns against traditional playoff contenders.

The Bossing stunned defending champion TNT, 85-78, behind the clutch shooting of JVee Casio, who scored the team’s last seven points.

The Batang Pier, on the other hand, took down Rain or Shine, 94-81, behind Robert Bolick and Jamie Malonzo, who anchored the paint in the absence of big men Greg Slaughter and Troy Rike.

NU sweeps UAAP volleyball elims

National University completed a sweep of the UAAP women’s volleyball tournament eliminations with a 25-22, 29-27, 25-17 domination of University of Santo Tomas to gain an outright spot to the finals.

The Lady Bulldogs were just too much to handle for the Tigresses as the Jhocson-based spikers advanced to their first championship series in the Final Four era with their immaculate 14-0 record.

Cess Robles powered the team's balanced atack with 13 points from 10 attacks, two blocks and a service ace in an absolute show of force for NU.

