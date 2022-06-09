Casio comes up clutch as Blackwater stuns TNT to open season

ANTIPOLO – JVee Casio drained the key shots late in the game as Blackwater stunned defending champion TNT, 85-78, on Thursday at the start of their PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center.

Casio scored the Bossing’s final seven points of the game to break a 78-78 tie to save the Bossing, who started the conference on a winning note months after their 29-game losing streak was snapped during their final game of the Governors’ Cup last season.

Casio ended up with 22 points on 5-of-11 from threes for Blackwater, spoiling the late effort of RR Pogoy, who carried the fight for TNT to finish with a game-high 32 points.

Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia though was quick to play down the victory, being just the start of a long season.

“We stuck with what it is working. It’s not every day you beat a champion team. If we play them 10 times, maybe we beat them once. Alam namin na we have a chance if we play together and play as a team,” said Vanguardia.

Baser Amer also played a solid game with 11 points, while rookie Ato Ular, James Sena, and Yousef Taha each contributing 10 points with Taha also grabbing 12 boards for the Bossing.

Blackwater led by as many as 13 points, 64-51, in the third, but TNT came storming back with Pogoy rallying the Tropang GIGA with a five-point swing to tie the game at 78-78 only for Casio to save the win for the Bossing.

Casio scored on a short stab and lay-up, before the former La Salle star drained a three to settle the final score with 41.4 seconds left in the contest.

The scores:

Blackwater 85 – Casio 22, Amer 11, Ular 10, Sena 10, Taha 10, Suerte 8, Ebona 7, McCarthy 4, Torralba 3, Melton 0, Dyke 0.

TNT 78 – Pogoy 32, Erram 10, Castro 10, Rosario 9, Alejandro 7, Khobuntin 4, Reyes 2, Montalbo 2, Ganuelas-Rosser 2, Tungcab 0, Marcelo 0, Banal 0.

Quarters: 15-17; 39-37; 64-53; 85-78.

