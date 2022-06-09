Sweet sweep: NU dominates UST to punch outright Finals ticket

NATIONAL University realized its destiny with a 25-22, 29-27, 25-17 straight sets victory over University of Santo Tomas to earn an outright berth to the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball Finals Thursday at Mall of Asia Arena.

The Lady Bulldogs were just too much to handle for the Tigresses as the Jhocson spikers advanced to their first championship series in the Final Four era with their immaculate 14-0 record.

Cess Robles powered the team's balanced atack with 13 points from 10 attacks, two blocks and a service ace in an absolute show of force for NU.

Alyssa Solomon poured 12 markers, all from kills, Bella Belen got 12 points, and Sheena Toring had 11 in the win.

Lams Lamina also did a magnificent job for the Lady Bulldogs with 30 excellent sets.

"Yung challenge talaga ng UST, lumaban din sila at napwersa din kami na tumodo sa kanila," said coach Karl Dimaculangan. "Sinabi ko na sa kanila, mahirap talaga pero kailangan trabahuhin namin na point-by-point."

NU fought back from a 20-16 deficit in the second set and outlasted a back-and-forth exchange late, capitalizing on Lamina's ace and a Toring kill to take the tight 29-27 escape.

The Lady Bulldogs used on that momentum boost to take a 20-11 lead in set three and even held a 23-14 lead before Yssa Jimenez strung three straight points. She, though, sent the ball out on the next play before UST committed an error off a Robles hit to end the match, 25-17.

It was the first time that a team went on an elimination sweep since Alyssa Valdez led Ateneo to a 14-0 run in UAAP Season 77 back in 2015, putting NU two wins away from its first championship since 1957.

La Salle also benefitted from the game as it claimed the no. 2 seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the stepladder semis, while UST is now locked at the third seed with its 9-5 card.

Eya Laure led the Tigresses with 13 points from 12 kills and one block in the losing cause.

