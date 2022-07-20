News you need to know: Filipinas' buildup, Gilas' downfall, Coo in PSC

HERE are the top sports news from Tuesday.

Filipinas stay busy

The Philippine women’s football team is making sure to sustain the gains from its Asean Football Federation Championship conquest with a busy schedule in preparation for the 2023 World Cup in July.

The Filipinas could play in a pocket tournament in the country against other squads bound for the world football showpiece

PFF president Mariano “Nonong’ Araneta said discussions have already started about the four-nation competition to be played in either the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan or the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac – both having natural-grass pitches – the same field that the World Cup plays on.

Coach Alen Stajcic also said the team intends to play in all the remaining Fifa international match calendars of 2022 on August 29 to September 6, October 3 to 11, and November 7 to 15.

Gilas Pilipinas vs Japan

Gilas Pilipinas’ bid to at least put up a respectable finish in the Fiba Asia Cup came to an end when it bowed to Japan, 102-81, in Jakarta.

Yuta Watanabe anchored the Akatsuki Five's early assault with his 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists as he ignited his side's 23-10 start that set the tone for their first victory over a Philippine team in 10 years.

Not even his exit from the game on account of injury with seven minutes left in the third quarter could slow down Japan's rampage as it opened a 19-point lead, 58-39, which it preserved behind a combination of timely threes, going 13-of-35 from beyond the arc, and unnecessary Gilas fouls that delivered 25 free throws with Japan making 23.

Bong Coo as PSC commissioner

The transition at the Philippine Sports Commission has started as bowling legend Bong Coo has been appointed as one of the four commissioners of the government’s sports agency.

The PSC confirmed the appointment in a tweet, with Coo already making visit at the office on Tuesday with officer-in-charge Guillermo Iroy, sources added.

A PSC chairman is still to be appointed but a Philippine sports legend is set to join the government sports agency's board under the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

