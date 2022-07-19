Pocket tourney pitting Pinays vs World Cup-bound teams in the works

FANS will have an opportunity to see the Philippine team against other squads bound for the Women's World Cup if plans push through.

The Philippine Football Federation said it is eyeing to hold a four-nation tournament here in the country for the Filipinas as part of their preparations for the world meet in Australia and New Zealand.

PFF president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta said discussions have already started about the pocket tournament right after the Filipinas’ conquest of the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship where more than 8,000 watched the team defeated Thailand, 3-0, for the title.

“We are talking about it after the game. Ang plano namin kasi is before we go to the World Cup, we plan to hold a four-nation tournament here,” said Araneta during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alen Stajcic plans tuneup matches against teams from North and South America, and Europe.

Araneta said the PFF is looking at staging the event at a natural grass field since it will be the playing surface for the World Cup. They are looking to hold the event either at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan or in the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Araneta also said they will be inviting teams which will not be part of the Philippines’ group in the World Cup.

“We are looking at a natural grass pitch because we will be playing in natural grass in Australia and New Zealand,” said Araneta. “We might invite some teams that have qualified for the World Cup to play here which is not part of our group in the draw.”

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

“But we are looking at, hopefully, Bulacan which is natural grass and Clark which is also natural grass pitch. It’s going to be a four-nation tournament. We are still planning for that tournament,” said Araneta.

Continue reading below ↓

Head coach Alen Stajcic has already drawn plans for the Filipinas after the success in the AFF tournament, still a part of the preparation for the World Cup.

Stajcic said the team intends to play in all the remaining Fifa international match calendars of 2022 on August 29 to September 6, October 3 to 11, and November 7 to 15.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.