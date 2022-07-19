Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jul 19
    Football

    Pocket tourney pitting Pinays vs World Cup-bound teams in the works

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Philippine women's football team Filipinas Starting XI
    After topping the Southeast Asian copetition, the Philippines gears up for the world meet.

    FANS will have an opportunity to see the Philippine team against other squads bound for the Women's World Cup if plans push through.

    The Philippine Football Federation said it is eyeing to hold a four-nation tournament here in the country for the Filipinas as part of their preparations for the world meet in Australia and New Zealand.

    See What Stajcic plans for AFF champs Pinays ahead of Women’s World Cup

    PFF president Mariano ‘Nonong’ Araneta said discussions have already started about the pocket tournament right after the Filipinas’ conquest of the 2022 AFF Women’s Championship where more than 8,000 watched the team defeated Thailand, 3-0, for the title.

    “We are talking about it after the game. Ang plano namin kasi is before we go to the World Cup, we plan to hold a four-nation tournament here,” said Araneta during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum on Tuesday.

    Alen Stajcic

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Alen Stajcic plans tuneup matches against teams from North and South America, and Europe.

    Araneta said the PFF is looking at staging the event at a natural grass field since it will be the playing surface for the World Cup. They are looking to hold the event either at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bocaue, Bulacan or in the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

    Araneta also said they will be inviting teams which will not be part of the Philippines’ group in the World Cup.

    “We are looking at a natural grass pitch because we will be playing in natural grass in Australia and New Zealand,” said Araneta. “We might invite some teams that have qualified for the World Cup to play here which is not part of our group in the draw.”

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    “But we are looking at, hopefully, Bulacan which is natural grass and Clark which is also natural grass pitch. It’s going to be a four-nation tournament. We are still planning for that tournament,” said Araneta.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Head coach Alen Stajcic has already drawn plans for the Filipinas after the success in the AFF tournament, still a part of the preparation for the World Cup.

    Stajcic said the team intends to play in all the remaining Fifa international match calendars of 2022 on August 29 to September 6, October 3 to 11, and November 7 to 15.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    After topping the Southeast Asian copetition, the Philippines gears up for the world meet.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again