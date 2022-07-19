Bowling legend Bong Coo to be appointed to new PSC board

BOWLING legend Olivia 'Bong' Coo has been appointed as one of the four commissioners of the Philippine Sports Commission.

Sources confirmed Coo’s appointment, although no official papers have been received yet. Coo already made a visit at the PSC office on Tuesday with PSC officer-in-charge Guillermo Iroy, sources added.

The PSC later confirmed the appointment in a tweet:

A PSC chairman is still to be appointed but a Philippine sports legend is set to join the government sports agency's board under the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

One of the greatest Filipina athletes of all time, Coo, 74, won many accolades during his bowling career that included the 1979 and 1983 World Championship singles crown and the 1979 World Cup title.

Coo also has experience in sports administration, having served as the secretary general of the Philippine Bowling Congress. She is currently the secretary general of the Philippine Bowling Federation, the recognized federation of the sport in the country.

Four more seats in the PSC board - the chairman and three commissioners - are still to be filled up, although sources said one of those being considered for a position is Robert Bachmann, the president of the national squash federation.

He is also the brother of Converge assistant team manager and former PBA player Dickie Bachmann.

