News you need to know: Desiderio denies abuse claim, Gilas scenarios, and more

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports news July 14

Paul Desiderio denies abuse claim

Paul Desiderio denied the domestic abuse accusations by his wife, Agatha Uvero, on social media.

Uvero on Wednesday took to Twitter to reveal several instances of physical abuse by the PBA guard during their relationship that ended in May this year.

Desiderio insisted none of it was true

"Her social media allegation is unfortunate and sad, and most of all untrue," the former UP Maroons star said in a statement posted on his official Facebook account. "I vehemently deny her allegation of abuse during our relationship."

"I have never hurt a woman, especially not the mother of my child," he added.

Gilas Pilipinas scenarios

Gilas Pilipinas’ road to a at least a decent finish in the Fiba Asia Cup got bumpier.

After losing to Lebanon, 95-80, in their opener on Wednesday, the national dribblers are in a must-win situation in their Group D game against India later Friday at 4 p.m.

The top three teams in the pool advance to the playoffs, and the 15-point defeat to the Cedars has dented the chances of Gilas earning the top seed and booking an outright quarterfinal berth.

The Filipinos must now win one, if not both, of their games against India on Friday and New Zealand on Sunday to even have the chance to be in the mix.

Yuri Escueta, Nenad Vucinic team up at San Beda

San Beda has appeared to have found the men to lead the Red Lions in regaining lost glory.

Looks like Yuri Escueta and Nenad Vucinic are teaming up to steer the Mendiola-based school to championship contention once again after falling short twice since 2019.

There has been no official word yet, but Escueta, a San Beda high school product, has been running Red Lions practices.

At the same time, Gilas Pilipinas deputy Vucinic is also expected to come in as team adviser in a bid to help the Red Lions turn things around after they lost to the Mapua Cardinals for a spot in the finals of the NCAA Season 97.

