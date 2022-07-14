Paul Desiderio denies domestic abuse accusation of estranged wife

PBA player Paul Desiderio broke his silence on Thursday, vehemently denying the accusations of domestic abuse made against him by his estranged wife in different social media platforms.

Agatha Uvero, a former UAAP courtside reporter who married Desiderio in 2017, took to social media to detail several instances of physical abuse allegedly by Desiderio in their relationship until their breakup in May this year.

However, Desiderio claimed none of it was true.

"Her social media allegation is unfortunate and sad, and most of all untrue," the former UP Maroons star said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page. "I vehemently deny her allegation of abuse during our relationship."

"I have never hurt a woman, especially not the mother of my child," he added.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Desiderio, who is out with an ACL injury after signing a short-term extension with Blackwater, said he is also ready to cooperate on an investigation which the PBA has called on the matter.

The Cebuano player said he reserves the right 'seek redress for these defamations.'

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"I have worked hard for the little that I have achieved in life, and I have always done it with dedication and honor," he said. "I will fight for the honor of my and my family's name and reputation because that is all we have."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.