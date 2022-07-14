Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 14
    NCAA-MENS

    Yuri Escueta, Nenad Vucinic team up to handle San Beda Red Lions

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Nenad Vucinic is being tapped as adviser with Yuri Esueta calling the shots for the Red Lions.

    YURI Escueta is primed to become the next San Beda Red Lions coach.

    The former Ateneo guard is now the one in-charge of conducting practices for the Red Lions, who two months ago lost to the Mapua Cardinals for a spot in the finals of the NCAA Season 97.

    See Search for next coach officially on as Fernandez bids San Beda goodbye

    Escueta has kept mum about the situation, but SPIN.ph sources said it’s just a matter of time before the multi-titled school names him as its new coach especially with team manager Jude Roque just about to return from abroad.

    At the same time, Gilas Pilipinas deputy Nenad Vucinic is also expected to come in as team adviser in a bid to help the Red Lions turn things around after twice falling short of the men’s basketball crown since 2019.

    “Formality na lang yung kailangan,” said one source privy to the negotiations. “Pirma na lang yung kulang.”

    Continue reading below ↓

    Nenad VucinicNenad Vucinic is expected to be help with the San Beda basketball program.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Escueta will be taking over the post vacated by Boyet Fernandez, who guided the Red Lions to four championships and seven straight finals appearances until falling short during the recently concluded season.

    No doubt, it will be the biggest coaching break for Escueta, 37, a cousin of college coaches Olsen and Nash Racela.

    Continue reading below ↓

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Escueta was formerly with San Beda high school under the late legendary coach Ato Badolato, before taking his act to Ateneo, where he became part of the school’s first team that would go on to win five straight UAAP championships under coach Norman Black.

      He never played in the PBA but found his true calling in coaching.

      The AB interdisciplinary studies graduate soon became assistant coach of the Ateneo women’s squad before assuming the head coaching job of Ateneo Team B, and later on, deputy to Blue Eagles head mentor Tab Baldwin.

      He currently serves as one of Chot Reyes’ assistant at TNT Tropang Giga.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Nenad Vucinic is being tapped as adviser with Yuri Esueta calling the shots for the Red Lions.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again