Team Philippines banks on nine-gold haul to climb to Top Five

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines posted its biggest haul on Sunday, claiming nine gold medals to overtake Singapore for fifth place in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

SEA Games medal tally at end of May 14

The delegation captured nine gold medals highlighted by a record-breaking performance in weightlifting from Elreen Ando, and three gold medals in the final day of boxing from Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, and Paul Julyfer Bascon to hike its mark to 46 for fifth place in the tally.

With 72 silvers and 86 bronzes, the Philippines eclipsed Singapore, which dropped to sixth with a 42-36-55 tally, setting up a battle for positioning between the two countries heading into the final two days of competition.

Vietnam remains in first with 107-90-94, followed by Thailand (90-67-88), Indonesia (67-61-80), and host Cambodia (65-61-103).

Asian champion Vanessa Sarno and Kristel Macrohon of weightlifting, and the taekwondo and arnis teams could be sources of gold medals on Monday in the penultimate day of competition.

Ando set new SEA Games records with lifts of 98 in the snatch and 118 in the clean and jerk for a total of 216 kilograms to win her first-ever gold medal.

Paalam defeated Aldoms Suguro of Indonesia, 5-0, for the men’s 54kg gold, while his fellow Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Petecio won over Ratna Sari Devi of Indonesia, 5-0.

Bascon had a smashing SEA Games debut when he beat Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand via split decision in the men’s 80kg class.

Jason Balabal won in the men’s 82kg Greco-Roman event in wrestling, while Rena Furukawa bagged her second straight gold in the women’s under-57 kilograms in judo.

Jedah Mae Soriano won the lightweight crown while Charlotte Ann Tolentino captured bantamweight gold in the women’s full contact padded stick in arnis.

Team Sibol beat Malaysia for esports’ second gold by capturing the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang crown.

John Marvin and Norlan Petecio settled for silver medals after losing their boxing final bouts.

Ezekiel Habig and Noah Gonzales also took silvers in arnis.

Richard Gonzales and John Russel Misal got a bronze in their loss to Singapore in the men’s doubles in table tennis.

Gilas Pilipinas Women defeated Thailand, 82-70, to move closer to a silver medal finish.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team ended their campaign with a 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 25-23 loss to Indonesia to miss out on the bronze.