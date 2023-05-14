Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Paalam, Petecio deliver, Bascon impresses in debut as PH boxing gets 3 more golds

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, Paul Julyfer Bascon
    Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, and Paul Julyfer Bascon deliver for the country.
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia - Tokyo Olympic silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, and Paul Julyfer Bascon won their respective bouts to win gold at the close of the boxing competitions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

    Philippine boxing team results at 32nd SEA Games

    Paalam defeated Aldoms Suguro of Indonesia in the men's bantamweight class, while Petecio upended Ratna Sari Devi of Indonesia in the women's featherweight class.

    Bascon, for his part, defeated Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand in the men's lightweight class, taking the gold in his SEA Games debut.

    The Philippine boxing team wound up with four gold medals in this SEA Games, following the win of Ian Clark Bautista on Saturday.

