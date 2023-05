PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Elreen Ando registered new Southeast Asian Games records on her way to gold in the women's weightlifting -59kg at the Olympic Stadium.

Ando had 98 kilograms in the snatch and 118 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total of 216, all new SEA Games marks for Philippine weightlifting's first gold of the 32nd edition of the biennial meet.





