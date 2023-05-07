Samboy Lim's princess makes her proud yet again

SAMBOY Lim was a proud father after daughter Jamie Lim copped a second gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games.

The PBA great, a friend said, broke into a smile when informed about Jamie reclaiming the gold in the kumite individual female -61 kg class on Sunday in Cambodia where the 32nd edition of the biennial meet is in full swing.

PHOTO: reuben terrado

The charming karateka defeated home bet Chakriya Vann in the final to duplicate her golden feat in the 2019 edition of the SEA Games in Manila.

Lim though, ruled the heavier class at +61kg four years ago.

Whatever weight it may be, Lim made his father proud bacl in Manila.

"Walang tigil sa ngiti niya," said Samboy's best pal Robert Evangelista, who reached out to the assigned nurse taking care of Lim shortly after Jamie's triumph.

"Ngiting-ngiti raw si Sam.'

Lim, 61, has been bedridden for almost a decade now after collapsing in an exhibition game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Though he was never the same again, Lim's condtion has improved through the years.

"Nakakarinig naman siya, nakakaintindi rin, tsaka may facial expression din naman siya. Kaya nga sobrang tuwa nga nung sinabihan na naka-gold si Jamie," Evangelista, who works at the Manila City Engineer"s Office, said.

Incidentally, Atty. Darlene Marie Berberabe, wife of Lim, was in Cambodia to personally cheer and support Jamie's campaign.

"Nasa Cambodia si Lelen kasama yung brother and brother in-law niya," Evangelista added.

Too bad, Lim was already in his current state of health when his daughter began making a name for herself as an athlete.

That's why a simple gesture of smile was the Skywalker's way of imparting how proud a father he is to Jamie