    Jamie Lim back as SEAG champ with victory over Cambodian in kumite final

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Jamie Lim is back as Southeast Asian Games champion after ruling the kumite individual female -61kg. on Sunday.

    Lim defeated Chakriya Vann of Cambodia in the final, adding to the gold she won in the +61kg category in 2019.

    Lim eliminated defending champion Nguyen Thi Ngoan in her first match.

    The daughter of basketball legend Samboy Lim gave the karate team its second gold following the conquest of Sakura Alforte in the women’s individual kata.

