Philippines' seven-gold haul in Day Two atones for Gilas 3x3 heartbreaks

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines produced seven gold medals on Sunday, but went down to fifth place from second in the medal tally after the second full day of action at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

Team Philippines has collected 14 gold, 19 silver, and 19 bronze medals as of Sunday, 9 p.m. local time, putting it behind host Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam in the battle for sports supremacy in the region.

Cambodia is lording it over the 11-nation field with a 29-21-22 gold-silver-bronze tally, while Thailand is in second with 16-17-26. Indonesia (16-11-24) and Vietnam (15-18-27) follow.

PHOTO: TRAP

Kim Mangrobang continued to dominate the Southeast Asian region with her successful title defense in duathlon held in the beach town of Kiep - her sixth gold in the Games.

The OCR (obstacle course racing) team continued to dominate, sweeping the two relay events behind Ahgie Radan, Elias Tabac, Mervin Guarte, and Jay-ar De Castro in the men’s race and Sandi Menchi Abahan, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Mae Tejares, and Maritess Nocyao in the women’s competition.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the martial arts events at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center, karatedo’s Jamie Lim reclaimed the SEA Games gold in the women’s kumite -61kg, as jujitsu’s Marc Alexander Lim grabbed his first title in the region in ruling the Ne-waza no-gi -69kg.

The women’s doubles team of Bien Zoleta-Manalac and Princess Catindig took the soft tennis crown with a 5-2 win over Thailand for the sixth gold medal of the day for Team Philippines.

The seventh gold came late night when Sibol Wild Rift beat Vietnam for the esports team's first mint.

Basketball fans back home, however, were left stunned with the Gilas Pilipinas teams setting for a silver medal.

The men’s team lost to Cambodia, 20-15, behind three naturalized players that gave the host their first basketball gold in the SEA Games.

The women’s squad were also not fortunate, dropping a 21-16 decision against Vietnam.