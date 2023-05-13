Pinay teen weightlifter Angeline Colonia bags silver in SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The pandemic brought Angeline Colonia close to the sport that runs in the family’s blood.

On Saturday, Colonia got a silver, reaffirming her status as the future of Philippine weightlifting by bringing home a silver in the women’s 45kg in the first day of the competitions of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Olympic Stadium.

Colonia took the silver with a total lift of 148 kilograms as Zin May Oo of Myanmar got the gold with a total lift of 164 kilograms. Colonia’s lift was already good for a podium finish before Khemika Kamnoedsri of Thailand, the top favorite after finishing fourth in the Asian Weightlifting Championships just last week, suffered an injury during the clean and jerk, paving the way for the Filipina to claim the silver medal.

It was a perfect birthday gift for Colonia, who will turn 17 on May 22. Colonia is the youngest among five siblings with the eldest Nestor a 2016 Olympian. Her uncle Gregorio also competed in the Olympics.

Angeline revealed weightlifting was the farthest in her mind until the pandemic came when she had nothing to do and decided to take up the sport.

“Wala pong ginagawa sa bahay,” said Colonia, when asked why she took up the sport.

In just a short span in the sport, Colonia has emerged as one of the brightest hopes of the Philippines in the future. Last July, Colonia bagged two gold medals to win the Asian Youth Championships. Last February, she even beat two-time world youth champion Rose Jean Ramos in the tryouts for the SEA Games team last February.

The federation decided that different weightlifters would compete in the Asian Weightlifting Championships and the SEA Games in this weight category due to the proximity of the two events with each other. They chose Colonia for the biennial meet.

The result was medals for the Philippines in both events while also giving Colonia an exposure in the seniors competitions.

Colonia said his older brother also had a lot to do with her early success that she is enjoying.

“Tumutulong po siya sa training at sa technique. Sinasabi niya na mag-training lang ako ng mag-training para malayo ang marating ko,” said Colonia.

Colonia’s birthday will definitely be celebrated when she comes back home in Zamboanga.

“Parang gift na po ito sa birthday ko,” said Colonia.