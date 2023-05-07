Kim Mangrobang claims SEAG duathlon gold ahead of triathlon race

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kim Mangrobang captured her sixth Southeast Asian Games gold medal, taking the women’s duathlon gold on Sunday in Kiep.

Mangrobang timed one hour, four minutes, 25.3 seconds to win gold with still the triathlon event to be held.

Thi Phuong Trinh Nguyen of Vietnam placed second with 1:05:13.5, while Maharani Azhri Wahyuningt of Indonesia finished third with 1:06:17.4

The 31-year-old Mangrobang captured her second consecutive crown in duathlon, and will gun for her fifth triathlon gold on Monday, still in Kiep.

